NYPD releases pic of suspected gunman who wounded teen with stray bullet outside Staten Island high school

A gunman who opened fire outside a Staten Island high school, striking an innocent teen in the ankle, was part of a group of five boys captured on surveillance footage released by the NYPD Wednesday.

The 15-year-old victim was taken to Staten Island University Hospital North and is expected to recover.

He was outside Tottenville High School in Prince’s Bay when he was shot about 1:50 p.m. Tuesday, shortly after dismissal.

The young shooter was walking with four boys near Luten Ave. and Deisius St. when he fired multiple times, missing his target but hitting the victim.

As the group ran, students inside the school sheltered in place until it was clear there was no further threat.

An NYPD school safety agent used a tourniquet on the victim’s wound to slow the bleeding until medics arrived.

Police said it is not yet clear who the gunman was trying to shoot.

Cops are asking the public’s help identifying the suspect and the boys he was with.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.