NYPD releases shocking footage of children nearly caught in crossfire

The New York City Police Department on Friday released shocking video of a masked suspect shooting repeatedly at a man and narrowly missing two children.

Footage shows the person tackling the two children to the ground as the gunman approaches and opens fire. He appeared to strike the frantic man at least twice as the children ducked in and out of the crossfire.

The NYPD said the incident occurred in broad daylight on Thursday at 1551 Sheridan Ave. in the Bronx and that none of the children were struck by gunfire.

The man was later said to be 24 years old, while the children, a boy and a girl, were 5 and 10, respectively, law enforcement told PIX 11. The 24-year-old was hit in the back and both legs, and police indicated that he is in "stable" condition.

The NYPD confirmed in a statement to the Washington Examiner that the victim was hospitalized.

The suspect was seen hopping on a scooter and fleeing the scene with an unidentified driver.

In May, shooting incidents in New York City were up 73%, robberies rose 46%, and grand larceny saw a 35.6% increase, compared to data from the same time frame in 2020. In year-to-date statistics, murders are up over 17%, rape increased 2%, and felony assault jumped 7.7%.

