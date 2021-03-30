NYPD releases shocking video of man brutally attacking elderly Asian woman as security guards watch

Peter Weber
·1 min read

The New York Police Department is searching for a man who kicked an elderly Asian woman to the ground in midtown Manhattan on Monday afternoon, stomped on her face several times while yelling anti-Asian statements at her, then casually walked away, all while security guards watched idly from inside, according to surveillance footage. The 65-year-old woman was hospitalized with serious injuries, The Associated Press reports.

The security guard in the video appears to just watch the assault, joined by two other guards. After the assailant walks away, one guard is seen shutting the door as the woman lies on the sidewalk.

The NYPD's Hate Crime Task Force is asking anyone with information to contact the department. There has been a sharp rise in reports of violence against Asian Americans since last March, according to Stop AAPI Hate. President Biden, in an address earlier in March, said the "vicious hate crimes" are "wrong, it's un-American, and it must stop."

