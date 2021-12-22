NYPD releases sketch of suspect in fatal punch of homeless man during robbery on NYC subway train

The NYPD has released a sketch of a suspect with a distinctive gap in his eyebrow wanted for fatally punching a homeless man while robbing him on a subway train in lower Manhattan.

Victim Homero Urgilez, 52, suffered a serious head injury June 20 when he was punched and hit his head on the floor of a downtown E train during confrontation with a man who stole his bag.

Medics took Urgilez New York-Presbyterian Hospital Lower Manhattan, where he died on Oct. 1.

The city medical examiner determined the cause of Urgilez’s death was complications from the head injury with alcohol abuses a a contributing factor. The death has been ruled a homicide, though such cases, deemed “one-punch homicides,” are typically prosecuted as assaults.

The attacker stole Urgilez’ bag as the train was rolling by the Canal St. station. The victim tried to grab the bag back but the assailant punched him and ran off with the bag.

The sketch released Wednesday shows the suspect has a gap in his left eyebrow and was wearing a durag.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.