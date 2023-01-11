New footage shows men sought for 2021 Coney Island fatal shooting of Brooklyn dad

Surveillance footage showing two men wanted for questioning in the fatal 2021 shooting of a Coney Island father was released Wednesday by the NYPD.

The pair, described by police only as “persons of interest” in the unsolved Brooklyn homicide, were caught on cameras in the area where 39-year-old Raul Cordero was gunned down, cops said.

Cordero was arguing with two men in the courtyard of the Harbor View apartments on W. 21st St. near Surf Ave. before one of them pulled a gun and shot him in the chest about 6:40 p.m. March 26, 2021.

Family members said Cordero was helping his longtime girlfriend set up furniture in their new home before he was gunned down, leaving behind the couple’s two young sons and his daughter.

Police said at the time that the motive was unclear, adding only that there was a dispute before the victim known as “Macho” was mortally wounded.

“I ran over and he was down, face up bleeding from his chest and his face,” a witness to the shooting told the Daily News. “They were trying to bring him back, but it didn’t look good.”

Though medics rushed Cordero to Coney Island Hospital, the victim was pronounced dead with no arrests made across the ensuing 22 months. The victim was a longtime local resident with a rap sheet showing 16 prior arrests, police said.

His mother-in-law said Cordero was playing with nieces and nephews in his new apartment shortly before the shooting — and she was shopping with her daughter when they learned what happened.

“I think people who do that, they have no heart,” the mother-in-law said. “I don’t understand what happened. I just hope they catch him, whoever did this, because they took a dad from their kids.”

Police described the two men sought in the investigation as Black and in their mid-20s.

One is about 200 pounds and 5-foot-10 with short dark hair and a beard. He was wearing a white T-shirt, black vest, gray sweatpants, gray sweat jacket, blue surgical mask and black-and-gray sneakers.

His companion was wearing a black hooded sweat jacket with a white paisley design, a blue surgical mask, black sweatpants and black sneakers. Both suspects ran from the scene after the shooting, authorities said, and remain on the loose.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.