NYPD releases surveillance image of suspect who beat Queens pawn shop worker into critical condition with metal rod

The NYPD released a surveillance image Tuesday of the suspect they say beat a Queens pawn shop worker into critical condition with a metal rod.

Cops are asking the public’s help identifying and tracking down the suspect, whose face was mostly covered by a mask but who was wearing a distinctive baseball hat.

The 60-year-old worker was attacked inside Global Pawn Shop at Jamaica Ave. and 179th St. about 1 p.m. Monday.

Police at first thought the victim had been shot but on Monday night they said he had been beaten in the head with a metal rod.

The victim is at Jamaica Hospital in critical but stable condition.

It’s not clear if the suspect stole anything or if the violence was connected to an argument he had with the worker.

The suspect is described as about 5-foot-7 and 150 pounds He was wearing a black face mask, a dark blue jacket with a hood and a green Adidas cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.