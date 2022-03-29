NYPD releases surveillance image of SUV killer escaped in after fender-bender stabbing on Bruckner Expressway

Police have released a grainy surveillance image of a light-colored SUV they hope will help them catch the killer who stabbed a 42-year-old man in front of his horrified girlfriend following a fender-bender on a Bronx expressway.

Victim William Peralta-Diaz was riding in a 1999 Mazda driven by his girlfriend when they were rear-ended by the SUV on the Bruckner Expressway in Unionport just before midnight Saturday, cops said.

Both drivers pulled off the highway, stoping at the corner of Castle Hill Ave. to apparently exchange information. But when Peralta-Diaz got out of the vehicle to speak to the three occupants of the SUV a fight broke out.

During the brawl, one of the men stabbed Peralta-Diaz in the right leg, cops said. The suspects raced back to the SUV and sped off before police arrived.

Medics rushed Peralta-Diaz to Jacobi Medical Center but he could not be saved, police said. The blade hit an artery, leaving the sidewalk stained with blood.

Cops released footage of the fleeing SUV in the hopes someone recognizes the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.