NYPD releases surveillance images of suspect in random fatal Manhattan subway shooting

NEW YORK — The Manhattan subway killer who shot a Goldman Sachs researcher at random got away — but not before he was caught on surveillance video, police revealed Monday.

The images were tweeted out by NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell, who asked the public’s help identifying and finding the suspect in what she called the “tragic, senseless shooting” of Daniel Enriquez, 48.

“We need all eyes on this,” Sewell said of the photos of the suspect.

The Goldman Sachs researcher, heading to brunch with friends, was sitting in the last car of a Manhattan-bound Q train as it approached the Canal Street station when he was shot in the chest about 11:45 a.m. Sunday.

“According to witnesses, the suspect was walking back and forth in the same train car,” NYPD Chief of Department Kenneth Corey said shortly after the shooting. “And without provocation, pulled out a gun and fired it at the victim at close range as the train was crossing the Manhattan Bridge.”

The heavyset bearded suspect, who by witness accounts had no prior interaction with Enriquez, got off the train at the Canal St. station and ran, Corey said. The victim was rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where he died at 12:14 p.m.

Enriquez joined the global investment research division of Goldman Sachs in 2013.

“Daniel Enriquez was a dedicated and beloved member of the Goldman Sachs family for nine years,” the investment firm’s Chairman and CEO David Solomon said in a statement. “He worked diligently to support our Macro Research team in New York and epitomized our culture of collaboration and excellence. We are devastated by this senseless tragedy.”

Train operator Luis Irizarry, 40, recounted the terrifying moment gunfire erupted in the car, Transport Workers Union Local 100 said.

As he walked to the back of the car, he spotted Enriquez’s lifeless body.

“Nobody was helping him, so I got down and pushed down on his chest, giving chest compressions,” Irizarry recounted to the union. “I’m not a trained EMT but I was trying to help this man. I was trying to do chest compressions but to no avail. I saw the police coming and I waved them down.”

Story continues

Griselda Vile, the victim’s 43-year-old sister, said the killer robbed her family — and the city — of a man who loved the city back.

Her brother, she said, graduated from New York University, worked for Goldman Sachs and donated countless hours of his time to artists in need.

“I want people to know that he was one of the smartest people I know,” she said. “He would try so hard to be in his family’s lives.”

“He was jovial, generous. He doesn’t do anything bad,” she added. “He’s a good person.”

The shooting comes just weeks after a gunman set off a smoke canister and sprayed 33 bullets into a crowded Manhattan-bound N train as it approached the 36th Street station in Brooklyn on April 12. Ten people were shot and wounded and 13 others were otherwise hurt.

The accused shooter, Frank James, faces federal terrorism charges.

Shootings on the subway had been rare in recent years. Through May 15, 14 people were shot in the transit system citywide, including James’ 10 victims. By the same point last year, no one had been shot in the transit system.

Enriquez is survived by three sisters, one brother and his partner, Adam Pollack.

———

(With Brittany Kriegstein.)

———