NYPD releases surveillance pics of suspect in fatal shooting of Bronx man in his backyard linked to pot sale

The NYPD has released surveillance footage of a suspect in the fatal shooting of a Bronx man in his backyard.

The suspect was caught on camera exiting the back of a blue sedan before the shooting on Pratt Ave. near Strang Ave. in Edenwald on Jan. 18. Cops are asking the public’s help identifying him and tracking him down.

The shooting, investigators believe, may have something to do with a marijuana sale.

A large bag of marijuana was found near victim Nicholas Lewis after he was shot, a police source said.

Lewis, 21, was in the rear of his home when gunfire erupted around 8:50 p.m., cops said.

His sister, who was home, heard the shots and found Lewis mortally wounded in the cellar hallway by the stairs leading to the rear yard.

Lewis, who had no criminal record, was shot once in the chest, according to police. Medics took him to Jacobi Medical Center, where he later died.

Lewis had just returned home, police sources said. Detectives are investigating the possibility the shooter had followed him to his house before firing the fatal shot.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.