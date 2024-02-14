NYPD releases video pressing hunt for ‘cowards’ who shot up Bronx subway stop

The wanted men who shot up a Bronx train and subway platform during a “chance encounter” between rival gangs that left one dead and five injured are nothing but ‘cowards’ NYPD brass said as they asked the public’s help hunting them down.

“Help us take these cowards off the street,” NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Operations Kaz Daughtry implored during a two-minute video released Tuesday evening titled “NYPD: Most Wanted.” “If you recognize these cowards, please call.”

“Six people, six New Yorkers shot,” Daughtry added, recounting the bloodbath on the uptown No. 4 train at the Mount Eden subway stop Monday night. “One lost their life. Help us bring some closure to the innocent victims that were on board that train.”

Cops have released surveillance images of two of the three suspects wanted for the 4:30 p.m. shooting. They believe they have identified the third suspect but have not released his name as they continue to hunt him.

The gunmen opened fire when they saw members of a rival gang on the train and an argument broke out, NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said.

A 15-year-old boy shot in the in the thigh and right ear is a suspect in a non-fatal prior shooting that occurred north of the station and may have been the intended target of the gang members, police sources said.

Many of the other victims, including Obed Beltran-Sanchez, 35, who was shot in the chest and died at St. Barnabas Hospital, were innocent bystanders. The wounded victims are expected to recover. The survivors range in age from 14 to 71.

NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell, who is also in the video, encouraged the gang members to surrender.

“Let us be clear. You can run, but you can’t hide,” Chell said, pointing at the camera. “Either turn yourself in, or we will come find you in your house, in your car or wherever and we’ll give you a one-way ticket to jail.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.