NYPD Reportedly Has Enough Evidence to Arrest Jonathan Majors’ Accuser

Photo: Jeff Spicer (Getty Images)

As Jonathan Majors awaits the start of trial for assault on Aug. 3, new developments are leading to questions about the case. The New York Times is reporting that the NYPD has determined that Majors’ accuser, Grace Jabbari, is the one who attacked him and “that there is enough evidence to support her arrest.” The police have reportedly issued an I-card, which “alerts officers that there is probable cause to arrest Ms. Jabbari.”



Jabbari’s lawyer Brad Edwards stated “there was no reason to arrest her and that he had ‘seen nothing reliable indicating that any agency has developed a different opinion.’”

Read more

“In fact, we understand the criminal case against Mr. Majors is proceeding as expected,” Edwards said. “Out of respect for the criminal process and the prosecuting attorneys who will make decisions based on the evidence, we do not intend to respond to rumors.”

A police spokesman told the outlet “the investigation into the incident was continuing and that no additional arrests had been made.”

In March, the Creed III star was arrested and charged with assault and harassment when police were called to a Manhattan apartment and Jabbari stated that Majors assaulted her. She was taken to the hospital and treated for “minor injuries to her head and neck.” The police called the incident a “domestic dispute” with “strangulation, assault and harassment” listed among the possible charges when he was arrested.

Since his arrest, the Marvel actor’s lawyers have maintained his innocence, and recently filed a cross-complaint against Jabbari. Majors’ attorney, Priya Chaudhry, provided a statement to The Root about the complaint, saying in part, “Last week, for the first time, Mr. Majors met with the NYPD to present them with evidence of what really happened on that night. Within hours of viewing the evidence, and conducting their own thorough investigation, the NYPD found probable cause to arrest Grace Jabbari for assaulting Jonathan Majors.”

In response to his arrest, the Devotion star has suffered a career setback. He was dropped by his PR and management reps, lost roles in an Otis Redding biopic and the film adaptation of Walter Mosley’s novel, The Man In My Basement and was dropped from ad campaigns by the U.S. Army and MLB’s Texas Rangers. Marvel Studios has not commented on the actor’s status or the case.

More from The Root

Sign up for The Root's Newsletter. For the latest news, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.