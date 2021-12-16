The NYPD is reportedly mulling a $12.3 million deal with Tesla for up to 250 electric cars

Grace Kay
·2 min read
NYPD police car
  • The NYPD is considering a $12.36 million Tesla purchase, according to a report from Bloomberg.

  • If finalized, the police department would buy as many as 250 Model 3 electric cars, per the report.

  • The department is one of many that is looking into using Teslas as police cruisers.

The New York City Police Department is considering purchasing up to 250 Tesla Model 3 electric cars, according to a report from Bloomberg.

The deal would be worth about $12.36 million, according to the Department of Citywide Administrative Services. Bloomberg reported that the agency would pay nearly $52,000 for each vehicle, based on a copy of the procurement contract.

If finalized, the purchase would be a part of the city's push toward an all-electric police fleet. In July, the NYPD bought a Model 3 for $47,740 to add to its highway patrol division.

Earlier this year, Insider's Tim Levin reported that a New York state police department in Hastings-on-Hudson took its first delivery of a Tesla Model Y. At the time, the purchase was met with criticism on the internet due to the electric car's $49,990 price tag. In comparison, prices for popular police cars like the Dodge Charger start at $30,000 for the latest model.

But, the department said the electric cars would help them cut back on fuel costs, estimating they would save about $8,500 on the car within five years.

As the largest police force in the country, a deal with the NYPD could represent a major win for Tesla in the police cruiser market. And the NYPD is not the only major police force looking into Teslas. Since 2016, the Los Angeles Police Department has been testing out Teslas as a part of its fleet.

Last year, the police department in Fremont, California said the Model S "met or exceeded expectations, often demonstrating superior performance when compared to gas-powered police vehicles."

The Model 3 has also gained favor with police in the UK. On Monday, Max Toozs-Hobson, Account Manager & Emergency Services Lead at Tesla, said on LinkedIn that the police force has found emergency light systems and sirens had little impact on the car's battery performance.

New York City's Department of Citywide Administrative Services held a public hearing regarding the Tesla contract on Thursday morning. The group has yet to make an official decision on the multi-million dollar deal.

