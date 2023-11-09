NYPD reports 214-percent increase in anti-Jewish hate crimes amid Israel-Hamas war

New York City saw a 214-percent increase in reported hate crimes against Jewish people in October 2023, compared to the same period in 2022, according to monthly crime statistics released Wednesday by the New York Police Department (NYPD).

In October 2023, there was a total of 101 reported hate crimes, including 69 targeting Jews. In October 2022, there were 45 reported hate crimes, including 22 targeting Jews.

Last month, crime statistics showed there were eight anti-Muslim reported hate crimes, up from zero reported in October 2022. There were seven reported hate crimes motivated by “sexual orientation,” compared to three incidents in October 2022.

Anti-Black reported hate crimes last month saw four incidents, up from one in October 2022. Anti-Asian reported hate crimes last month was at zero, down from four in October 2022.

The rise in antisemitic hate crimes in New York comes as public anger grows over Israel’s response to the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack, when militants killed more than 1,400 people in Israel and took about 240 hostages

Israel responded with a barrage of airstrikes and a mounting a ground invasion, as it has fended off calls for a cease-fire. According to the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza, more than 10,000 Palestinians have died in the war. A White House official told reporters this week the death toll may be even higher.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly said the goal of the invasion is to defeat Hamas and that there will be no cease-fire until hostages are returned home.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) reported an initial 388-percent spike in antisemitic incidents in the two weeks following the initial attack on Israel. The group documented 312 antisemitic incidents in that two-week period.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.