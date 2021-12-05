NYPD rookie charged with stalking ex-girlfriend

Elizabeth Keogh, New York Daily News

A rookie NYPD cop was arrested for stalking his ex-girlfriend, police and law enforcement sources said Saturday.

Officer Jonathan Pierre-Lys, 31, is accused of tracking his ex’s whereabouts in Queens, cops said.

The officer allegedly used a tracking device to follow his old flame’s whereabouts, said law enforcement sources.

Pierre-Lys is a rookie 7th Precinct on Manhattan’s Lower East Side, sources said.

He was formally charged Saturday afternoon at the 106th Precinct stationhouse in Ozone Park, Queens, police said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Attorneys open nonprofit: 'There shouldn’t be a price tag on stopping childhood trauma'

    The women are restoring a historic home along Grand River Avenue in Brighton where the Justice Lawyer League will one day reside.

  • Dyson splits with Malaysia supplier, stoking concern over migrant worker treatment

    A short drive across the border from Dyson's new headquarters in Singapore is the boomtown built around its business: a Malaysian industrial area dominated by its biggest supplier, ATA IMS Bhd. ATA, one of Malaysia's top electronics manufacturing services providers, rode Dyson's success in high-end vacuum cleaners and air purifiers, supplying parts for a company that came to account for 80% of its revenue. Ten current and former employees, and a former ATA executive, say the growth came at an unseen cost: its mostly migrant work force worked up to 15 hours a day, were often asked to skip rest days to keep up with demand, and were coached to hide true working and living conditions from labour inspectors and Dyson.

  • Michigan high school to undergo outside investigation into events leading up to shooting

    The superintendent for the Michigan school district whose high school witnessed a school shooting earlier this week said in a lengthy letter on Saturday that a third party would conduct an investigation into the incident."Following yesterday's press conference by the Oakland County Prosecutor, many of our parents have understandably been asking for the school's version of events leading up to the shooting. It's critically important to the...

  • Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ Becomes Only Holiday Single to Reach 10 Million Sales

    Carey's Christmas hit is also the first holiday ringtone to be certified double platinum by RIAA

  • LL Cool J Preps for ‘The National Christmas Tree Lighting’ on CBS (Exclusive)

    ‘The National Christmas Tree Lighting’ airs Dec. 5 on CBS.

  • Thousands protest COVID-19 pass in Barcelona

    "It is not a vaccine but an experimental treatment and in fact there is a lot of coercion," said protester Ruben, who is refusing to receive the vaccine to get the digital pass.Protesters marched in the Catalan capital chanting: "It is not a vaccine. It is an experiment" and holding signs against coronavirus certificates and vaccines.Catalonia postponed the introduction of mandatory COVID passes last Friday (November 26) after thousands of people attempted to download the certificate from a local government website and crashed the system.With a nationwide vaccination rate of nearly 80%, Spain had been largely spared the latest wave of contagion sweeping Europe that has pushed countries like Germany and Austria to reintroduce tough restrictions on travel and socialising.Spain's 14-day coronavirus infection rate rose again on Thursday (December 2) to 234 per 100,000 people, having doubled since Nov. 19 - but it remains substantially lower than in some EU countries such as the Netherlands, Belgium or Germany.

  • No shortage of sanction options if Russia invades Ukraine

    The Biden administration has plenty of options to make good on its pledge to hit Russia financially if President Vladimir Putin invades Ukraine, from sanctions targeting Putin’s associates to cutting Russia off from the financial system that sends money flowing around the world. The United States and European allies have made no public mention of any plans to respond militarily themselves if Putin sends troops massed along the border into Ukraine, a former Soviet republic with close historical and cultural ties to Russia but now eager to ally with NATO and the West. Secretary of State Antony Blinken this week promised financial pain — “high impact economic measures that we’ve refrained from taking in the past.”

  • Locked-Up 'Sullen' Crumbley Family Showing No Remorse After School Shooting, Says Sheriff

    "We've seen no remorse," but they're "obviously sullen," said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard.

  • White Supremacists Stage Bizarro Rally in Downtown D.C., Find Themselves Stranded

    Screenshot/TwitterWASHINGTON, D.C.—A group of white supremacists stormed through downtown Washington, D.C. on Saturday evening, bearing American flags and mildly menacing plastic shields while marching to the beat of a snare drum down the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. But after chanting aggressively about their plans to “reclaim America,” their intended show of force stalled spectacularly when they lost their ride.While the group had marched through the city with threatening chants about their

  • Cuomo ‘Livid’ After Shock Firing by CNN

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyCNN fired star primetime anchor Chris Cuomo on Saturday after the network said “new information” emerged on the extent of his involvement with his brother’s battle against sexual harassment allegations.Cuomo is “livid” at his termination and in talks with lawyers, a person familiar with the matter told The Daily Beast. “This is not how I want my time at CNN to end. But I have already told you why and how I helped my brother,” Cuomo sa

  • How Teen Gunman’s Parents Ended Up Hiding Out in Local Artist’s Studio

    Matthew Hatcher/GettyDetroit—After the parents of alleged Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley were found by fugitive teams early Saturday morning, “hiding” out in a commercial property in east Detroit, attention has turned to who might have helped their extraordinary attempt to go on the lam.Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said Saturday afternoon that his his office was considering charging an unnamed person with aiding-and-abetting or obstruction of justice for assisting Jennifer

  • Elderly Asian man who was kicked while in his walker at the beginning of COVID faces attacker in court

    The event: Rong Xin Liao was waiting for a bus near Eddy and Leavenworth Streets in Tenderloin, San Francisco on Feb. 20, 2020, when a man darted out and kicked him on his seated walker. Eric Ramos Hernandez, 24, was eventually arrested and charged in connection with the incident. Following his release, Hernandez was arrested and convicted of another trespassing misdemeanor in Santa Clara County.

  • Jennifer Crumbley brought into the Oakland County Jail

    After going on the run from involuntary manslaughter charges connected to the Oxford High School shooting, Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of the alleged shooter, was brought into the Oakland County Jail early Saturday morning.

  • Plumber finds cash, checks behind loose toilet in wall at Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church

    Envelopes of cash and checks were found behind a loose toilet by a plumber doing repairs at celebrity televangelist Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church in Texas, according to a church representative.

  • Baltimore man who attacked two Asian Americans with cinder block pleads not criminally responsible

    The Baltimore man who hit two Asian American women with a cinder block inside a liquor store has entered a not criminally responsible plea. His plea: Darryl Doles, the 50-year-old assailant who is facing several charges including attempted murder, made the plea through his defense attorney at the Baltimore City Circuit Court on Thursday, according to CBS Baltimore. Doles was accused of attacking three separate Asian-owned liquor stores on May 2.

  • All 14 suspects arrested for string of robberies in LA released from custody due to zero-bail policy

    Authorities Thursday announced that 14 people have been arrested in connection with 11 robberies from North Hollywood to South Los Angeles but all have been released from custody. The suspects were released either due to their age, posting bail or zero bail policies, Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore said.

  • Members of Bay Area retail theft ring that stole millions plead guilty

    Retail theft ring members moved millions in merchandise stolen across the Bay Area. Their purported leader is expected to get six years in prison.

  • Brutal, brazen crimes shake L.A., leaving city at a crossroads

    A string of incidents at private homes and public spaces has catapulted crime in Los Angeles back into the zeitgeist.

  • At Ghislaine Maxwell sex trafficking trial, lurid photos from Epstein home barred by judge

    The prosecution in the Ghislaine Maxwell sex trafficking trial suffered a series of setbacks Friday as Maxwell’s lawyers successfully challenged a key witness’ testimony and persuaded the judge to exclude FBI photographs of Jeffrey Epstein’s New York mansion.

  • Woman convicted of murdering Lafayette pizza deliveryman receives 51-year sentence

    Jaelynn Billups, who is now 18, lost her freedom until she's 55 years old for murder, felony murder, carrying a handgun without a license, theft.