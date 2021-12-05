NYPD rookie charged with stalking ex-girlfriend

A rookie NYPD cop was arrested for stalking his ex-girlfriend, police and law enforcement sources said Saturday.

Officer Jonathan Pierre-Lys, 31, is accused of tracking his ex’s whereabouts in Queens, cops said.

The officer allegedly used a tracking device to follow his old flame’s whereabouts, said law enforcement sources.

Pierre-Lys is a rookie 7th Precinct on Manhattan’s Lower East Side, sources said.

He was formally charged Saturday afternoon at the 106th Precinct stationhouse in Ozone Park, Queens, police said.