NYPD says it plans to use drones to watch large gatherings

TechCrunch

Things continue to look up for European fintech giant Klarna. Alex Wilhelm explained the ins and outs of Klarna’s first-quarter earnings in May, along with a little history on its rather tense 2022 when the company’s valuation was hit and it had layoffs. Today the company, best known for its buy now, pay later offerings, has additional good news: It reported a profitable month in the second quarter as gross merchandise volume grew 14% to 238.6 billion Swedish Krona ($21.8 billion) from 209.2 billion ($19.1 billion) Krona in the same quarter in 2022.