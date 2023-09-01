NYPD says it plans to use drones to watch large gatherings
Police say they will use the surveillance footage they see to determine if they need to send any additional resources to a specific location.
The New York Police department has been using drones in a limited capacity for years — deploying unmanned aircraft systems for search and rescue missions, to document crime scenes, or to monitor large public events like New Years Eve in Times Square. Soon, you might see one in your backyard as well: NYPD officials have announced plans to use drones to follow up on noise complaints during the long Labor Day weekend.
