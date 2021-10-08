NYPD search for cyclist who bumped an Asian woman in potential hate crime

The New York City Police Department (NYPD) is searching for a man in connection with an incident in Manhattan that is being investigated as an anti-Asian hate crime.



What happened: On Sept. 29, a 49-year-old Asian woman was approached by an unidentified man on a bicycle while walking by the corner of Eighth Avenue and 35th Street in Midtown Manhattan, reported MSN.



According to officials, the cyclist made an anti-Asian statement as his bicycle made contact with the woman, reported Patch.

The suspect then fled the location on his bike.

The victim reportedly was not injured from the incident.

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is currently investigating the incident. They have released surveillance footage on Thursday showing the man shortly before allegedly accosting the woman.





Anyone with information is urged to contact NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or on Twitter @NYPDTips. The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/



Featured Image via Patch Media

