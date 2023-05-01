NYPD search for man who spewed anti-Asian slur, spit on aide of councilmember

3
Carl Samson
Carl Samson

New York City police are looking for a man who allegedly made anti-Asian remarks and spat on a staff member of Councilmember Gale Brewer.

The incident reportedly took place outside Brewer’s office at 563 Columbus Ave. at around 1:05 p.m. on March 14.

The man first approached the 23-year-old aide and asked her a question, according to police.

When her answer did not satisfy him, the man allegedly hurled an anti-Chinese slur before spitting on her.

The victim called the authorities after the man fled southbound on Columbus Avenue, according to reports. She did not declare any injuries.

Police released a surveillance image of the suspect on Saturday.

He is described as Black, standing at about 5 feet and 10 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds.

The suspect was last seen wearing a face mask, a dark jacket, dark pants and white sneakers.

He also carried a bright backpack and a brown paper bag.

The incident reportedly prompted City Council to install a lock and buzzer at the district office.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS, submit tips via the Crime Stoppers website or message @NYPDTips on Twitter.

 

