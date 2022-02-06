NYPD search for suspect who allegedly attacked trans girl outside high school

Police in New York City are searching for a suspect who allegedly attacked a 15-year-old transgender girl outside a Brooklyn high school in broad daylight last month and hurled transphobic remarks at her.

The assault happened in Jan. 18 around 3:15 p.m. outside the W. H. Maxwell Career and Technical Education High School on Pennsylvania Avenue in East New York, police said.

The male suspect approached the 15-year-old girl and punched her in the face while making anti-transgender statements, according to authorities.

The suspect’s alleged verbal attacks continued via a social media app following the assault, WABC-TV reported.

The girl suffered minor injuries to her face, according to the station.

The NYPD Hate Crimes tweeted a photo of the suspect and asked anyone with information about the incident or the suspect to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).