NYPD searching for man who ran over school bus driver, leaving her in critical condition

Paul Best
·1 min read

The NYPD is offering a $2,500 reward in the search for a driver who allegedly mowed down a female school bus driver in Brooklyn on Friday afternoon.

Video released by the NYPD shows the unidentified man get out of a 2020 gray Subaru Crosstrek and try to confront the driver of the school bus.

The man then got back into his Subaru, at which point the school bus driver tried to take a picture of the man's car. He then ran her over.

WARNING: THIS VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT THAT MAY BE DISTURBING TO SOME

NEW YORK CITY SAW JUMPS IN MURDERS, SHOOTINGS IN MARCH AS POLICE GRAPPLE WITH GUN VIOLENCE

The victim sustained trauma throughout her body and was taken to a local hospital, where she is in critical but stable condition.

The suspect is described as "an adult male, dark complexion, approximately 5'7" tall, weighing 155 lbs., with a thin build." During the time of the assault, he was wearing blue jeans, a green hat, and a light-colored jacket.

The Subaru's New York license plate is JKE-6813.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The NYPD is offering the reward for information leading to the arrest of the driver.

