NYPD searching for NYC man who robbed elderly woman trying to give him money

The New York Police Department is looking for a man who robbed an elderly New York City woman who is captured on video trying to give him money.

In a Sunday morning video shared by Crime Stoppers, an 82-year-old woman is seen extending her hand with cash at around 6 a.m. EDT when the suspect reaches forward with his left hand, appearing to accept the generous cash offer.

The man – who is wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants and tennis shoes – quickly reaches for the woman's purse with his right hand, pulling hard at the money before running around the corner in the vicinity of Miller Avenue and New Lots Avenue.

The woman stumbles to the left of the sidewalk, toward the street, before falling down.

The NYPD told Fox News Digital in an emailed release that she was removed to Brookdale hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information regarding the Brooklyn robbery is being asked to call 800-577-TIPS. All calls are strictly confidential.

Alternatively, individuals can anonymously post a tip to http://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org.

There is a reward of up to $3,500 for information about the crime.