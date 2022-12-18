NYPD searching for suspect who said 'Kanye 2024' during antisemitic attack inside Central Park

Yasmeen Persaud and Doha Madani
The New York Police Department is asking for tips after a suspect assaulted a 63-year-old man in Central Park last week.

At about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, a man hit the 63-year-old in the back of the head after making antisemitic remarks, police said. He also said "Kanye 2024" in addition to the anti-Jewish sentiment, police confirmed Sunday.

Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, has recently made a string of public comments amplifying antisemitic stereotypes and conspiracy theories. He praised Adolf Hitler during a podcast livestream with InfoWars' Alex Jones earlier this month.

Police are looking for a man wanted in connection with an anti-Semitic attack in Central Park in New York. (NYPD)
The suspect fled the scene on a bike on 72nd street and was tracked as far south as Washington Square Park, according to the NYPD. The assault occurred at the intersection of East Drive and Terrace Drive, a short walk east of the Bethesda Terrace in Central Park.

The 63-year-old victim, who was not identified by police, chipped a tooth and broke his hand after falling to the ground.

Police described the suspect as a man of medium build, in his 40s, with a light complexion. He wore beige pants and a brown jacket, and his bike was hauling items in a trailer that included a sign that said "Hungry Disabled."

Anyone with information is asked to call the crime stopper hotline at  1-800-577-8477.

