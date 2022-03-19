NYPD searching for suspects in SoHo robbery
Police said two men approached a woman early Friday morning on Thompson Street.
Police said the suspect, a disgruntled patron, was thrown out of the bar in Queens over a dispute. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.
"Do I tell him how to act? No," Nick Kyrgios said about the Meet the Fockers actor, who was seated in the front row at the Indian Wells tennis tournament on Thursday
Prices start at just $14.98.
The six-year-old girl was assaulted by a boy, thought to be in his early to mid-teens, after being lured into a wooded area of Rowheath Park, Bournville, Birmingham.
After less than two years of marriage, Erica filed for divorce from 'Love & Hip Hop' co-star Safaree Samuels in May 2021.
A National Transportation Safety Board spokesman says a 13-year-old was driving the pickup truck that struck a van in West Texas in a fiery collision that killed nine people. (March 17)
Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini's friendship goes way back. Introduced to each other by the singer's ex-husband, Marc Anthony, in 2004, the two have remained close friends ever since. Here's a roundup of their sweetest moments together throughout their 14-year-long friendship
Iran is ready to meet India's energy security needs, its ambassador to India was quoted as saying on Friday, as negotiations continue between the world powers and Tehran on the lifting of sanctions against the OPEC-member. Iran used to be the second-largest oil supplier to India but New Delhi had to halt imports from Tehran after former U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from the nuclear deal with Iran and re-imposed sanctions on its oil exports. "Rupee-rial trade mechanism can help companies from both the countries to deal with each other directly and avoid third party intermediation costs," Ali Chegeni was quoted as saying by Indian facilitation body MVIRDC World Trade Center.
The fish was likely over 80 years old, the Department of Fish and Wildlife said.
A Japanese company specializing in cardboard boxes, Aasu Danboru (“Earth Cardboard”), has designed a cardboard bed that is available to purchase online for $50. Cardboard beds have been used for some time in Japan at evacuation centers during disaster reliefs due to the ease of mass production, transport and disposal. Earth Cardboard, however, has made the bed available to everyone through online retailer Rakuten.
Leah trolled her bestie for being "perfect."
There's now a plan to refloat a cargo ship that's been stranded in the Chesapeake Bay for days, the ship's operator said Friday. Salvor Donjon Smit has conducted underwater inspections of the 1,095-foot (334-meter) Ever Forward and a rescue team can put the refloating plan in motion, but first authorities must approve it, Evergreen said in a statement Friday. The rescue team is mobilizing all available local tugboats to join the operation.
The number of deaths has risen to six from a series of fiery chain-reaction crashes involving dozens of vehicles on a fog-covered interstate in southeast Missouri, officials said Friday. The Mississippi County coroner confirmed a sixth death overnight, following the report Thursday of five deaths and many injuries in the pileups, Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Jeff Kinder said. The first pileup started in the southbound lanes, “then migrated to the northbound lanes,” Kinder said, snaring 47 vehicles — including several semitrailers — in the wreckage.
UPDATED: Police initially reported six fatalities from a multi-vehicle crash in Missouri on Thursday. On Friday, that total was revised down to five.
It has been more than 900 days since her son was struck and killed along an Athens roadway and she is still waiting for the driver who is responsible to be arrested.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Saturday that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was a “turning point for the world,” arguing that a victory for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces would herald “a new age of intimidation.” Speaking to a Conservative Party conference in Blackpool, northwest England, Johnson claimed Putin was “terrified” that the example of a free Ukraine would spark a pro-democracy revolution in Russia. “That is why he is trying so brutally to snuff out the flame of freedom in Ukraine and that’s why it is so vital that he fails,” Johnson said.
Matthew Muller, who had already been serving a 40-year sentence for federal crimes, was sentenced Friday to two counts of forcible rape of Denise Huskins in 2015.
The actor has been donning a kilt all week, and fans are eating it up.
As new information about the tragic crash that killed nine people in Texas comes in, Pastor Rick Long is charged with helping a Colorado family heal from the loss of their son.
The driver in a 2017 New Year's Day crash that killed her passenger, an off-duty LAPD officer, was recently convicted of a misdemeanor.