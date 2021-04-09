NYPD Searching for Woman Who Brutally Beat Laundromat Worker in Brooklyn

Bryan Ke
·2 min read

The New York Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a woman who robbed a laundromat and then beat an employee in Brooklyn.

The incident happened in East Flatbush near East 58th Street and Clarendon Road around 5 p.m. on Monday, according to PIX11.




Security footage taken inside 6 Star Laundromat & Dry Cleaners shows the woman, wearing a shirt with the word “LOVE” printed in the front, going behind the counter and opening a cabinet. A 47-year-old Asian employee comes out from the back to confront the suspect, the New York Post reported.

When the worker tries to stop the suspect, she gets hit in the head with a detergent bottle. She then goes after the suspect who used the bottle again to repeatedly strike the worker on the head until she falls to the ground.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene with a cart from the laundromat. A female bystander was also present at the scene when the incident occurred.

Authorities said the victim suffered swelling and bruising to her face and refused medical attention.

Though the victim is Asian, the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force has ruled out the possibility of a bias crime.

Anyone who has information can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visit the Crime Stoppers website (crimestoppers.nypdonline.org), download the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or text 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

Featured Image via @NYPDTips

