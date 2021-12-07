NYPD seeks 18-year-old wanted for fatal shooting of Harlem teen

An 18-year-old gunman is wanted for fatally blasting a teen in the chest in broad daylight in Harlem, the NYPD said Tuesday, releasing a photo of the homicide suspect.

Tyler Wise, also known Johnny Ringo, is wanted for the Oct. 26 shooting outside a McDonald’s at Lenox Ave. and W. 132nd St. at 3:20 p.m. The NYPD said surveillance video captured Wise being followed by 17-year-old Taquan Jones. Suddenly, Wise turns and kills Jones, police said.

Jones then ran down W. 132nd St. and collapsed in a driveway. Medics rushed him to Harlem Hospital but he could not be saved.

Investigators suspect the shooting was gang-related. A police source said Jones had three sealed arrests and that the suspect has arrests as a juvenile.

After the shooting, Jones’ family described him as a senior at Harlem Renaissance High School who stayed out of trouble. They had no idea what could have sparked the shooting.

“We don’t know who would do this. He doesn’t do anything to anybody. He’s not in any gangs. All he does is hang out with his friends and come home to his family,” his cousin, Janila White, 19, said.

Police said they identified Wise by canvasing video footage in the area. Investigators tracked the suspect’s moves after the shooting until they were able to obtain a clear photo.

Surveillance video showed that at one point, Wise turned, apparently suspecting he was being followed, police sources said. But Jones had stepped out of the suspect’s view. Jones then continued following Wise. The pursuit ended when Wise unexpectedly turned and opened fire.

The suspect is thin, with long black braided hair.

Anyone with information about him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.