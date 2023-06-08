NYPD seeks five suspects in Brooklyn subway stabbing

Police are searching for five men wanted in connection with a Brooklyn subway stabbing that left a teen wounded, cops said.

Cops on Thursday released photos of the five youthful-looking suspects, asking the public for help in tracking them down.

The 17-year-old victim was on a D train headed for the Norwood-205 St. station in the Bronx last Friday when he got into an argument with the five men, cops said.

Their squabble escalated and one of his adversaries stabbed him in the right leg at about 9:05 p.m. as the train rumbled into the Union St. station near 4th Ave. in Park Slope, cops said.

It remained unclear if the victim knew his attackers.

The suspects got off the train at the Union St. station and fled in an unknown direction, police said.

Medics rushed the victim to NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477)