NYPD seeks gunman who shot man on Bronx sidewalk

A man was left with a bullet in his backside after a gunman fired at him on a Bronx sidewalk in a caught-on-camera shooting, cops said.

The 31-year-old victim was standing along White Plains Rd. near E. 240th St. when he was approached from behind by the hooded gunman and another person, authorities said Monday.

Surveillance video released by police shows the shooter and a companion approach the 31-year-old man around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 10. Then one of the pair pulls a gun and starts shooting.

He fires several times as the victim stumbles towards the curb, the footage shows.

The victim was struck once in the buttocks and twice in the left leg, authorities said. He was rushed to the hospital in stable condition.

The suspects fled along E. 240th St. and remain on the loose. Anyone with information is asked to call (800) 577-TIPS.