NYPD Seeks Help Identifying Suspect Who Repeatedly Punched Asian Man at Queens Subway

Bryan Ke
·1 min read

The NYPD needs help in identifying a suspect who allegedly assaulted an Asian man inside a Queens subway station last month.

What happened: The unidentified man approached the 22-year-old victim while inside the Queens Plaza subway station at around 1:30 p.m. on April 18, according to amNY.



  • The suspect allegedly punched the man in the back and chest before fleeing in an unknown direction.

  • The suspect was seen wearing a white Adidas hoodie.

  • Police said the victim refused medical attention even though he was hurt in the attack, Patch reported.


Rising crime rate in NYC: Police data compiled by the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at CSUSB revealed that New York City is the most populous city in the U.S. with the highest recorded bias crimes against Asian Americans in the first quarter of 2021.

  • The city experienced a 223% increase from the same period in 2020 which had 13 reported hate crimes.

  • The recent incident follows days after a Filipina woman was subjected to racism at a boutique in Forest Hills, Queens.


The NYPD has set up to $2,500 reward for tips on finding the suspect. Anyone with information on the attack should contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS or send a private message at NYPDTips on Twitter.

Featured Image via NYPD Crime Stoppers

