NYPD seeks man who sexually assaulted two women in separate incidents in Manhattan, Brooklyn

A man sexually assaulted two women in terrifying separate incidents in Manhattan and Brooklyn, police said Wednesday.

In the first incident, the man rode an electric scooter and crept up behind a 33-year-old woman on W. 69 St. near Broadway on the Upper West Side about 12:55 a.m. July 20, cops said.

The suspect grabbed the woman and dragged her to a secluded garbage area outside an apartment building where he molested and attempted to rape her.

The assailant sprinted away on on foot but eventually hopped back on the scooter and fled, cops said.

The woman suffered cuts and scrapes in the attack and was treated by EMS at the scene.

Three days later, the man struck again in a subway station in Brooklyn.

He grabbed his next victim inside the Carroll St. Station at Smith St. and President St. in Carroll Gardens about 5:55 a.m. July 23, cops said.

The man groped the 20-year-old woman from behind. When she screamed, he put his hand over her mouth to muffle the sound, cops said.

The woman fought back, removed his hand and yelled for help. Her screams spooked the man, who ran out of the station.

The woman suffered minor injuries and refused medical attention.

Police were still searching Wednesday for the attacker described as between 20 and 25 years old and thin. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with an American flag print, a Brooklyn Nets hat and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.

Citywide, people have reported 2,876 sex crimes to police so far this year. The figure is an 11.7% uptick from the same time in 2021, when 2,574 victims filed police reports, according to the most recent NYPD data.