NYPD seeks Queens shopping street killer caught in surveillance images; Harlem man fatally shot in broad daylight

Surveillance cameras caught clear images of the gunman police believe responsible for the broad-daylight killing of a 40-year-old man on a Queens street.

The suspect appeared to have targeted his victim, Elgin Reynolds, a 40-year-old Harlem resident, police said Saturday — confirming witness accounts.

Reynolds tried to run when the suspect approached him around 12:15 p.m. Friday on 165th St. near Jamaica Ave. in central Jamaica, police and witnesses said.

“He was waiting for him, and he caught him out here,” a business owner who witnessed the shooting told the Daily News shortly after the shooting, which went down in a retail business district that that was filled with holiday shoppers.

Reynolds couldn’t escape the gunman’s bullets.

The suspect — described as in his early 40s, between 6-feet and 6-foot 2 and about 180 pounds — shot Reynolds three times, striking him in the leg, torso and face, police said.

Responding officers found Reynolds sprawled out the street, bleeding from his chin, chest and thigh, cops said. EMS rushed him to Jamaica Hospital, but he couldn’t be saved.

The gunman was last seen running north on 165th St., and he rode off in a white sedan, said police. No arrests had been made as of Saturday.

It wasn’t clear Saturday why Reynolds was targeted. He had been arrested on charges involving drug possession and drug selling, but police weren’t sure if that had anything to do with the shooting.

The gunman was last seen wearing a green jacket, green pants, brown boots and a black do-rag.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.