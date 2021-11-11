NYPD seeks suspect who drew swastikas in Brooklyn subway station

Rocco Parascandola, New York Daily News

An anti-Semitic bigot scrawled swastikas on four MTA posters and signs inside a Brooklyn subway station, police said Thursday.

Police said the incident happened inside the Fort Hamilton Parkway station the morning of Oct. 20.

The suspect is still being sought.

The incident is under investigation by the NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force. Police ask that anyone with information about the suspects call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories