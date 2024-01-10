NYPD seeks suspect in knife slaying of Bronx man embraced by elderly mother as he died

NYPD detectives on Wednesday released surveillance images of a suspect sought for killing a 61-year-old Bronx man who passed some of his last minutes in his elderly mother’s embrace.

Cops say the bearded man wanted for knifing Tyrone Padilla may have been angered when Padilla picked up the suspect’s backpack from the street, said police. The suspected killer wore a black and red jacket and black pants as he was recorded going into the Fordham Road train station following the Jan. 4 killing, cops said.

Padilla left his home on Creston Ave. near E. Fordham Road in Fordham at around 1:20 a.m. that day to pick up some milk, and may have picked up the suspect’s backpack off the street thinking it was garbage, NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said.

“This possibly could be that he picked up this person’s backpack by accident, which resulted in a confrontation, which resulted in the interaction in the staircase and he ends up being stabbed,” Kenny said Tuesday.

Detectives recovered surveillance video which showed Padilla, who was autistic and known to pick up garbage outside his building, carrying the backpack and a chair toward his building when the suspect began chasing him.

The suspect pursued Padilla into his building and up a second floor stairwell where he stabbed him repeatedly in the chest and neck.

Padilla’s 84-year-old mother heard a commotion outside and found her son bleeding on the stairs, relatives recalled in a tearful interview with the Daily News last week.

The horrified mother cradled Padilla in her arms before medics arrived and rushed him to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he died.

A dagger with no blood was recovered at the scene, and police surmise may have belonged to Padilla, Kenny said.

No arrests have been made.

Cops released the surveillance image Wednesday in the hope someone recognizes the slaying suspect.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.