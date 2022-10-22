NYPD seeks suspect in Queens, Manhattan bank robbery spree; say he’s netted $15,000 in 18 jobs

Police are on the hunt for a serial bank robber they say has netted $15,000 in a two-borough crime spree that began in April.

The suspect has hit banks in Queens and Manhattan, first targeting the Queens County Savings Bank in Woodhaven, Queens around 10 a.m. on April 5th.

In that robbery, police said, the suspect demanded money from a teller by handing over a black bag and a note that said: “I’m not joking, I will shoot everyone.”

The rest of his heists have followed the same pattern, cops said.

His biggest score allegedly came Oct. 8, when he grabbed $2,600 from a Chase branch on Broadway near W. 96th St. on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. His latest score came Tuesday, when he heisted a TD Bank on Broadway near W. 158th St. in Washington Heights for $530, said police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.