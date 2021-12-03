NYPD seeks three suspects in deadly shooting in Brooklyn home

Two men were shot, one fatally, inside a Brooklyn home early Friday, police said.

The three suspects, who rolled up in an Infiniti, confronted the victims inside, shooting 46-year-old man in the abdomen and a 30-year-old man in the right leg, police said.

The suspects then ran off, leaving the car behind. The incident happened 2:25 p.m. on Brighton Court near Ocean Parkway in Gravesend.

Medics rushed the gut-shot victim to nearby Coney Island Hospital but he could not be saved. The other victim is in stable condition at NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn.

Police said they found marijuana and multiple guns at the scene.