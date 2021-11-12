NYPD seeks woman who hit cop with her shoe during fight in Queens fast food joint

A woman took off her shoe and clocked a cop in the head as the officer tried to break up a melee at a Queens fast food restaurant, police said Friday.

The cop was treated for a bruise to his forehead. The suspect is being sought.

The incident happened Sunday at Chubby Burgers & Chicken on Steinway St. in Astoria.

Police responded to a 3:08 a.m. 911 call about a disorderly group.

Video shows the woman hitting the cop as he and another officer tried to break up the disturbance.

Police ask anyone with information about the suspect to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.