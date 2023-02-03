NYPD sergeant charged with DWI following booze-fueled Brooklyn crash: NYPD

An off-duty NYPD sergeant found himself behind bars Friday following a booze-fueled crash in Brooklyn, police said.

Sgt. Andrew Lindsay, 37, was charged with drunk driving and refusing to take a Breathalyzer test after he slammed his personal vehicle into an empty, parked car near the corner of Fulton and Clinton Sts. in Clinton Hill around 1:30 a.m., cops said.

No one was injured in the crash, police said.

The 14-year NYPD veteran, who spent most of his career with the Transit Bureau and earned $128,000 last year, was assigned to the nearby 78th Precinct in Park Slope last month, according to department records.

His arraignment in Brooklyn criminal court was pending Friday.