NYPD sergeant demoted, arraigned for assault in caught-on-camera beating of Harlem man seeking help for autistic teen

NEW YORK — An NYPD sergeant accused of mercilessly beating a man after being called to his Harlem apartment to calm an autistic teen in crisis was arraigned on misdemeanor assault charges Wednesday — and has been demoted.

His wrists handcuffed behind him under his blue suit coat, Christian Zapata fidgeted nervously as he pleaded not guilty to the Dec. 7 incident in which he pummeled Jerome Collins’ face — all because Collins, 43, asked the sergeant and his officers to wear surgical masks.

Zapata punched Collins, the longtime boyfriend of the autistic teen’s mother, 13 times during the clash, prosecutors say.

The assault was captured on Zapata’s body-worn camera, as well as by other officers in the family’s cramped apartment.

“I was beaten like a dog in the street,” Collins told the Daily News in an exclusive interview last week. “Why would this guy punch me? Why would I get punched if I’m asking for your help. You’re supposed to be here to protect and serve. Nobody protected or served that day.”

Zapata, a 12-year veteran of the NYPD, was promoted to sergeant just four months before the clash.

After the incident, he was stripped of his gun and shield and put on modified assaignment. He was also bumped back down to the rank of police officer as a grand jury indicted him for misdemeanor assault.

Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Tavish Deatley said in court Wednesday that Collins asked Zapata and his team to wear masks when they stepped inside the apartment — which they are required to do if asked, according to an NYPD directive — but Zapata “refused.”

When Collins called 911 asking to speak to a superior officer, since Zapata was the highest ranking officer in the apartment, the officers moved him down the hall.

Collins swatted a cop’s hand away before Zapata charged, Deatley said.

“(Zapata) stepped forward and proceeded to repeatedly strike (the victim) in the face and head with a closed fist,” the prosecutor said. “Over the span of nine seconds, (Zapata) struck the individual approximately 13 times, causing substantial pain. Eventually, two police officers intervened, pulled him away and stopped him from continuing his assault.”

Zapata said nothing to reporters as he left the courtroom. His attorney, Andrew Quinn, had no immediate comment.

He was immediately suspended from duty upon his arrest.

The one-time sergeant said previously that he broke his finger in the clash with Collins but claims he never lost his composure.

“My actions in this incident should speak loud and clear that I perceived a hostile threat after the defendant aggressively put his hands on a police officer,” he wrote in a letter to NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban. “I perceived (Collins) fighting with my fellow officer and I responded accordingly. I will never stand by and watch a fellow officer get hurt and I stand on that principle.”

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said Collins “posed no immediate danger or physical threat.”

“We will continue to impartially investigate instances where members of law enforcement use unnecessary force, because doing so is essential for enhancing public safety and confidence in the criminal justice system,” Bragg said.

Zapata is expected back in court Jan. 18.

Collins testified before the grand jury. He’s also filed a lawsuit in Manhattan Supreme Court against Zapata and his colleagues.

Neil Wollerstein, Collins attorney, said he was pleased that the DA’s office is pursuing charges of some sort against Zapata but called the misdemeanor assault charge against the cop a “slap on the wrist.”

“If the DA’s office really wants to make an impact and change the culture of misconduct at the NYPD they should have charged Zapata and the other officers with multiple felonies that were committed as seen on body camera,” Wollerstein said.

(—With Molly Crane-Newman)