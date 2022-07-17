NYPD sergeant fires shot at gunman after interrupting shootout in the Bronx, cops say

An NYPD sergeant fired a shot at a suspect after interrupting a gunfight between two men in the Bronx early Sunday, police said.

The sergeant approached the two men at about 1 a.m., on Morrison Ave. and Westchester Ave. in Soundview, a police spokesman said.

One of the gunmen was firing from outside an apartment building, the other near a red car, the spokesman said.

The sergeant fired one shot at the man near the building, cops said. He ran inside, and the other gunman hopped into his car and fled.

Police recovered the car a short distance away, police said.

No one was injured in the exchange, and neither gunman has been arrested, cops said.