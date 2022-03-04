NYPD sergeant opens fire at reckless driver during Brooklyn car stop

An NYPD sergeant opened fire on a rampaging driver who nearly hit him as he and his team stopped a stolen car at a Brooklyn intersection, police said Friday.

The sergeant and a handful of other officers had pulled over the stolen car at the corner of E. 39th St. and Ave. J in Flatlands about 8:45 p.m. Thursday and were approaching the auto on foot when a second car recklessly drove around an unmarked police cruiser and nearly hit the sergeant, the NYPD said.

The sergeant fired one shot, hitting the back of the car, cops said. The driver lost control of the wheel and slammed into a parked car. Two men abandoned the car and ran off, but cops were able to grab a 23-year-old passenger.

No injuries were reported.

A 20-year-old man in the stolen car was also taken into custody. Charges against both men were pending Friday.

Three officers were taken to Kings County Hospital to be treated for ringing in their ears, cops said.