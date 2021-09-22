NYPD suspects murder in death of month-old Brooklyn baby

The death of a month-old Brooklyn boy six months ago is now a murder investigation, police said Wednesday.

Daquan Vaughn-Sanchez died at SUNY Downstate Medical Center on March 10. The medical examiner’s officer this week ruled the death a homicide, police said. Cops suspect he died of shaken baby syndrome.

The tragedy is the latest in a disturbing series of deaths in the city involving babies and toddlers.

On March 8, Daquan’s 25-year-old father called 911 to report that the infant was unconscious inside the family’s apartment on E. 32nd St. near Snyder Ave. in East Flatbush.

No arrest has been made.

In August, 7-year-old Julissia Batties died of blunt force trauma in her mother’s Bronx apartment. Earlier this month, 4-year-old Jaycee Eubanks died after being thrown to the floor by his mother’s boyfriend, according to the victim’s brother. Also this month, a reckless driver crashed into another vehicle in Clinton Hill and then careened into the stroller of a 3-month-old baby, who was killed.