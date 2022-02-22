NYPD: SUV carjacked with child inside

NEW YORK -- Police say they are searching for a suspect who carjacked an SUV with a child inside.

It happened just before 8 p.m. Sunday on Third Avenue near East 121st Street in East Harlem.

Police said a 36-year-old man left his SUV running with his 11-year-old son in the passenger seat while he went into City Fresh Market.

The suspect allegedly hopped behind the wheel and drove around for 20 minutes, before letting the boy out by the intersection of Bolton and Lafayette streets.

The child then called his father, and police helped reunite them.

The boy told investigators the suspect side-swiped two parked cars. He was treated for minor neck pain.

Police said the suspect was later seen stealing a cellphone charger from a gas station on Hillside Avenue.

He and the 2017 orange Nissan Rogue are still at large. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

