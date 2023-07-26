NYPD tracks down and busts accused shooters in Brooklyn murders

The triggermen wanted in separate Brooklyn shootings that took place three months apart have been arrested, according to police.

Cops on Wednesday morning arrested Andrew Decoteau for the April 9, 2022 killing of Kevin Alves, who died in a bloody ambush inside a violence-plagued Crown Heights apartment building on Bergen St.

Alves, 38, was shot in the head at about 1 a.m. when a gunman opened fire from the street into the building, police said.

A 45-year-old man in the lobby was also shot in the chest and grazed in the ear. Medics took both victims to Kings County Hospital, but Alves couldn’t be saved.

Alves often hung out and smoked weed in the lobby, the building’s porter previously told the Daily News.

A motive for the shooting was not immediately disclosed.

Cops recently identified Decoteau as the triggerman and arrested him at his Brooklyn home. He was charged with murder, attempted murder, assault and weapons possession.

On Tuesday evening, cops apprehended Leo Lewis, 45, for the killing of Zamel Myers inside a NYCHA unit in Canarsie on July 10, 2022. The NYCHA building on Flatlands Ave. is part of the Breukelen Houses.

Myers, 44, was shot multiple times in the torso in an apartment building hallway and died at the scene. He lived in the building where he was shot, cops said.

He had lost his brother Robert to gun violence two years before he was shot, Myers’ heartbroken mother told The News after his death.

Lewis fled to Greensboro, N.C., where he was living when cops identified him as the shooter.

Members of the NYPD’s Regional Fugitive Task Force apprehended him in the Tar Heel State and he was extradicted back to New York, charged wth murder and weapons possession.

A motive for Zamel’s slaying was not immediately released. His brother Robert Myers’ death, which remains unsolved, is believed to be gang related, cops said.

Arraignments for Lewis and Decoteau in Brooklyn Criminal Court were pending Wednesday.