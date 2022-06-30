NYPD’s troubled Special Victims unit faces Justice Department investigation

The Justice Department on Thursday said it will investigate the NYPD’s scandal-plagued Special Victims Division due to rampant allegations of “gender-biased policing” involving sexual assault crimes.

Federal prosecutors will examine the Special Victims Division’s policies and training. The feds are also eyeing how investigators treat victims of rape and sexual assault.

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said the feds had “significant justification” to open the probe.

“Survivors of sexual assault should expect effective, trauma-informed and victim-centered investigations by police departments,” she said.

Prosecutors from Brooklyn, Manhattan and Justice Department headquarters in Washington, D.C. will handle the probe. A press release noted that Mayor Adams, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell, and the city Law Department have pledged to cooperate with the probe.

The announcement comes only one month after Sewell appointed a new commanding officer for Special Victims, Inspector Carlos Ortiz.

“He will not only instill an atmosphere of empathy among investigators but will use his experience to ensure investigators are conducting quality investigations and have manageable caseloads,” Sewell said.

A scathing 2018 Department of Investigation report found the unit was understaffed and lacking experienced detectives. Cops in the unit were found to be dismissive of date rape cases.

“Victims of sex crimes deserve the same rigorous and unbiased investigations of their cases that the NYPD affords to other categories of crime,” Manhattan U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said Thursday. “Likewise, relentless and effective pursuit of perpetrators of sexual violence, unburdened by gender stereotypes or differential treatment, is essential to public safety.”