NYPD video shows shooting of pipe-wielding man on Staten Island

Body camera video released Friday by the NYPD shows cops shooting and wounding a Staten Island man who came at them with a metal pipe.

Cops responded to a two-story building on Malden Place near Falcon Ave. in Oakwood after a woman called 911 just before 9:30 p.m. on July 23 to report a man was banging on things and screaming.

“There’s a guy, I don’t know if he’s drugged out or what, he’s flipping out,” the woman told police. “He’s just going crazy.”

Police found a crying Roberto Ramos, 45, dressed in a tank top and shorts at the scene. They took him to an ambulance to chat with him and check his condition.

Ramos suddenly bolted back into the building, ran to the second floor and grabbed a 39-inch metal pipe.

As pursing officers climb the short staircase, the video shows Ramos slam the pipe on the ground and head down the steps toward the cops.

One officer, identified as Thomas Leonardo, fired five rounds at Ramos, striking him in the chest, back and arm.

Ramos was rushed to Staten Island University Hospital-North and is now at the Bellevue Hospital jail ward, Department of Correction records show.

He is charged with burglary, assault possession of the pipe and trespassing.

An NYPD investigation of the incident is continuing.