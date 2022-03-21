NYPD: Woman in critical condition after suspect tried to rape and kill her
Police are searching for a suspect in a frightening crime in Harlem. CBS2's Jessi Mitchell reports.
Schools for all students will open this week, Afghanistan's Taliban-run Education Ministry announced Monday in the clearest sign yet that girls will be allowed back in school. Girls have been denied education beyond Grade 6 since the Taliban swept back into power last August. The international community has been relentless in urging Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers to allow girls to return to school.
Elon Musk has arrived in Europe where he is to launch the beginning of a new era of Tesla on the continent. The electric vehicle maker which produced nearly a million vehicles in 2021 wants to step up a gear and produce more in the coming years. To achieve this, Tesla built a Gigafactory near Berlin.
“Guns are not toys and should never be ‘played with,’” police said.
Jordyn Woods makes a case for allover orange.
Olga, a 27-year-old Ukrainian woman seriously wounded while sheltering her baby from shrapnel blasts in Kyiv, recalled the shock as she saw blood covering her child after a missile strike that shattered glass across the room. As Victoria's father Dmytro took the girl, Olga said she began screaming that her daughter had been cut. "Olga, it's your blood, it's not hers," she recalls Dmytro responding.
A man described as the leader of a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer asked “when's the lynching?” after the state Supreme Court in 2020 struck down a law that she repeatedly used to impose restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to evidence introduced Monday. Defense attorneys then took over the questioning of Dan Chappel, who was challenged about what he said and did during months of covert work for the FBI. Chappel, an Army veteran who hauls mail, was an informant who secretly recorded hours of conversations and participated in chat groups.
A man died after he was set on fire by another man Sunday morning outside a hardware store near the city of Doral, according to authorities.
Most children and adolescents do not have COVID-19 antibodies in their blood after recovering from a SARS-CoV-2 infection, new data has confirmed. Starting in October 2020, researchers in Texas recruited 218 subjects between the ages of 5 and 19 who had recovered from COVID infections at some point in the past. Each provided three blood samples, at three-month intervals.
Lawyers for Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump, Jr. tell appeals court that they shouldn't have to testify given James' "inappropriate" bias.
The Australia Zoo is set to commemorate Grace Warrior's first birthday with a special celebration on Friday
An apparently planned, though unannounced, Kanye West performance at the Grammys has reportedly been scrapped over his “concerning online behavior.” The rapper’s team was told late Friday that his performance had been pulled from the lineup, according to The Blast. West was not among the first group of performers announced by the Recording Academy last week, which included Brothers Osborne, ...
OpEd: It is much easier to be classy when we win. But oh, so hard when we lose, especially in an unfathomable, impossible upset like this. Yet it is during precisely such difficult circumstances that our class must shine forth.
Ye was also suspended from Instagram for targeting Trevor.
At least 29 people were shot from Friday through Sunday in New York City – a 383% increase year over year – while the latest police department statistics show the number of shooting victims reported last week nearly doubled compared to the same time in 2021.
Kering has named Gianfilippo Testa CEO of Alexander McQueen, succeeding Emmanuel Gintzburger, who is leaving to take the helm of Versace.
Manchester City have topped Deloitte's Football Money League for the first time in their history after emerging from the coronavirus crisis in a stronger position than their rivals.
“It makes you feel wonderful and warm and inviting, it invites you to enjoy your life and that’s what my home is basically all about,” the actress, 81, shared
The president of Ukraine stressed the need for a "uniform information policy"
The acclaimed social satire The White Lotus will get a season 2 on HBO, this time in a new location and with a new cast. Here's everything we know so far.
The Mets are stacked with some of the games top prospects, but one in particular has caught Buck Showalter's eye: Ronny Mauricio.