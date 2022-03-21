NYPD: Woman in critical condition after suspect tried to rape and kill her

Associated Press

A man described as the leader of a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer asked “when's the lynching?” after the state Supreme Court in 2020 struck down a law that she repeatedly used to impose restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to evidence introduced Monday. Defense attorneys then took over the questioning of Dan Chappel, who was challenged about what he said and did during months of covert work for the FBI. Chappel, an Army veteran who hauls mail, was an informant who secretly recorded hours of conversations and participated in chat groups.