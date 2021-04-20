NYPD's New Civilian Panel Will Help Combat Hate Crimes

The New York Police Department will form a new community-based panel to assist with assessing potential hate crimes, officials announced on Monday.



Responsibilities: The NYPD Hate Crime Review Panel will analyze the various circumstances that make it difficult to determine “whether a victim’s actual or perceived race, national origin, ethnicity, religion, disability or sexual orientation were motivating factors in possible hate crime,” a recent announcement read.



After collaborating with the NYPD to assess a possible hate crime, the panel will send its recommendation to the District Attorney's office, according to ABC7.

"This panel is another layer of rigorous review to ensure that we get it right, these critical cases will be a work in progress, different circumstances will dictate which cases are reviewed," Chief of Department Rodney Harrison said.







“Our continuing partnerships with the community remain the cornerstone of our policing philosophy,” said @NYPDShea as the NYPD announces new hate crime review panel.

About the panel: The hate crime review panel will consist of five community leaders of different ethnic backgrounds.



The panelists listed on the announcement include: "Devorah Halberstam, Executive Director of the Jewish Children’s Museum; Fred Teng, President of the America China Public Affairs Institute; Pia Raymond, author, professor and social worker; Ed Powell, the longtime President of the 70th Precinct Community Council; and David Warren, a member of Community Board 4, a board member of ChekPeds, and an active member of OutCycling."

The announcement follows the rise of anti-Asian bias and violence since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to ABC7, almost half of the 135 attacks that were considered hate crimes in New York City this year have targeted Asians.



