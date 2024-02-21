NY's first Spark by Hilton hotel opens in Brighton. Take a peek inside

A new hotel has opened in Brighton, near Monroe Community College. The hotel - Spark by Hilton - is located at 797 East Henrietta Road and is a premium economy hotel that's part of the Hilton hotel brand.

The Spark by Hilton brand launched last year and the Brighton hotel is the first Spark by Hilton located in New York, according to the company.

The four-story hotel, formerly a Country Inn and Suites hotel, is located in a plaza directly across the road from Monroe Community College.

According to the website, the hotel is marketed as "Spark by Hilton Rochester University Area."

A one-night stay starts at $92 per night (plus tax) and includes a continental breakfast, according to the hotel's website. Prices vary by date and season.

The hotel offers 89 guest rooms - standard rooms as well as suites with one king bed or two queen beds. Each guest room is also equipped with a mini-fridge.

The hotel is also considered pet-friendly and allows some pets for an additional fee. There is a complimentary coffee and tea bar in the lobby. The hotel does not have a dedicated business center but does have a fitness center, indoor pool and electric vehicle charging stations.

The hotel is owned and operated by Visions Hotels, which also operates eight other hotels in the Rochester region.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Spark by Hilton hotel opens in Brighton NY. Take a peek inside