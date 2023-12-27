NYS to look at supporting students with dyslexia, helping teachers to understand needs

As debate rages over whether reading is taught effectively to young students, New York state will soon begin taking a fresh look at how to help students with dyslexia and other language-based disabilities.

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Saturday signed a bill that will create a statewide dyslexia task force, charged with developing new guidelines for screening students for reading disabilities and supporting instruction for students in grades kindergarten to 5 who have such disabilities.

The new law also requires the development of a new program to help teachers better understand the needs of students with reading disabilities.

State Sen. Brad Hoylman-Sigal, D-Manhattan, a sponsor of the legislation and the parent of 13-year-old daughter with dyslexia, says that New York state is home to about 900,000 students with dyslexia, including an estimated 200,000 undiagnosed dyslexic students in New York City alone.

New York state will be creating a new task force to study the needs of students with dyslexia and other language disabilities.

"For far too long, New York has been failing hundreds of thousands of our students by not adequately testing for dyslexia and serving those with it," he said.

Hochul vetoed similar legislation last year, saying it was among many bills that required research already done by state agencies. The veto frustrated advocates who said that New York needs to revamp how it teaches reading to all young students, but especially those with dyslexia and other learning disabilities.

Across the country, there has been a major push in recent years for schools to focus on the so-called "science of reading," which generally shows that most children need a primary grounding in phonics — a systemic sounding out of letters and words.

"Poor reading skills are a direct result of failure to implement science-based structured literacy approaches," said a statement from the Dyslexia Advocacy Action Group, which is focused on New York state. "To compound the dilemma, school psychologists rarely evaluate students' reading skills in enough details to understand the problem. Identifying students at risk of dyslexia usually only occurs after years of failure and are foremost due to the parents' intervention or that of an advocate, attorney, or a courageous teacher."

Only 48% of New York state students achieved "proficiency" on standardized English language arts tests administered this past spring to students in grades 3 to 8, according to recently released results.

The new law (S2599/A133) requires the state Education Department to set up and oversee the task force on dyslexia, with state Education Commissioner Betty Rosa or a designee as chair. Rosa must name the rest of the group, including at least one person with dyslexia or dysgraphia, at least one parent of a child with dyslexia or dysgraphia, and several experts on dyslexia and dysgraphia.

Dyslexia is a language-based disability that makes it difficult to decode letters and words. Dysgraphia is a disorder that affects written expression.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: New York panel to take fresh look at helping students with dyslexia