NYS man pleads guilty to soliciting minor for sex

Ed Lewis, The Times Leader, Wilkes-Barre, Pa.
·2 min read

Sep. 14—WILKES-BARRE — A New York state man who conspired with another man to solicit sex from an undercover Kingston police detective posing online as a teenage boy pled guilty to related charges in Luzerne County Court.

Michael J. Robinsky, 44, of Vestal, N.Y. was charged along with Robert Strait, 54, of Endicott, N.Y., after they exchanged a series of text messages with a fictitious 15-year-old boy for sex from March to May 2021, according to court records.

Strait initiated the conversation with the boy and later included Robinsky in their scheme, court records say.

In a negotiated plea deal, Robinsky pled guilty to a single count of unlawful contact with a minor. Prosecutors withdrew two other counts of unlawful contact with a minor including charges of criminal conspiracy, criminal solicitation and criminal use of communication facility against Robinsky, who is represented by attorney John Pike.

Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky accepted the plea agreement and will sentence Robinsky on Dec. 15.

Strait was sentenced by Sklarosky on June 2 to 18 months to five years in state prison on a single count of unlawful contact with a minor. A charge of criminal attempt to promote prostitution was withdrawn against Strait, who is subject to 25 years registration under the state's Sexual Offender Registration and Notification Act.

According to the criminal complaint:

Strait was the first to contact the boy on March 15, 2021, and was soon advised he was chatting with a 15-year-old boy. Strait claimed to be concerned with the age of the boy saying he needed to protect himself from "creeps that would jump at the chance and you only being 15 is wrong and illegal."

After a series of online conversations, Strait referred the boy to his friend Robinsky, who Strait stated enjoyed spoiling boys.

Robinsky then joined the online chatter telling the boy he had a well-paying job as a truck driver.

With online conversations beginning May 4, 2021, Robinsky wrote about sexual acts he wanted to perform with the boy, the complaint says.

Sklarosky ordered an evaluation by the state's Sexual Offender Assessment Board of Robinsky to determine if he meets the criteria as a violent sexual offender.

