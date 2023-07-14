NYS man sentenced to 7 years for mailing threats to Binghamton federal judge, lawmakers

A New York state man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for mailing threatening letters to a Binghamton-based federal judge and two members of the U.S. Congress while he was incarcerated in New York correctional facilities.

Dennis J. Nelson, 51, was also ordered to serve three years of post-incarceration supervised release in sentencing Thursday by Senior United States District Judge Frank P. Geraci, Jr. of the Western District of New York.

In September 2020, a federal grand jury handed up a six-count indictment against Nelson, including felony charges of threat by mail and impede, intimidate and interfere with by threat. The original charges carried a potential maximum prison sentence of ten years.

The letters, which were sent from New York prison facilities, targeted Senior U.S. District Court Judge Thomas McAvoy, U.S. Rep. Anthony Brindisi and Sen. Charles Schumer.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of New York, Nelson mailed the letters starting in 2018.

In one of those letters sent from prison Aug. 1, 2018, Nelson threatened to bomb and murder McAvoy, who had been on the federal bench for 34 years, according to the indictment. The letter was mailed to the judge's chambers in Binghamton, while Nelson was behind bars in Washington County.

On July 15, 2019, the indictment said, Nelson mailed letters from prison that contained threats to kill Brindisi and Schumer, both Democrats. Those letters were sent to Brindisi's office in Utica and Schumer's office in Syracuse while Nelson was imprisoned in Oneida County, according to the indictment.

Nelson pleaded guilty on March 24, 2023 to three counts of mailing threat letters.

The FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force, the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision’s Office of Special Investigations and the United States Capitol Police investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Carl G. Eurenius prosecuted the matter.

