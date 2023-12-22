NYS mandate sets path to electric school buses. Critics say it's too much, too soon

New York mandates that by 2027, any new school buses have to be zero emissions; and by 2035, the school bus fleet statewide should be all-electric. But critics say it’s unrealistic, costly and could lead to unreliable transit for kids, especially in rural areas of the state.

“The costs will inevitably fall on the already-overburdened taxpayers of our school districts, which is simply unacceptable," said state Sen. Bill Weber, one of more than a dozen state Senate members who wrote to Gov. Kathy Hochul asking her to rescind the mandate..

Some school districts, meanwhile, are moving forward.

"School districts want to ensure that their facilities and infrastructure are environmentally friendly and can withstand the demands of a changing climate," Raymond Sanchez, superintendent of the Tarrytowns district, which got an electric bus this school year, said in an email.

Who pays?

Hochul in November announced $100 million available through the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority to help school bus fleet operators purchase zero-emission vehicles.

While many districts contract bus services and don't have their own fleets, they still pay, critics say. That's because the bus companies will pass on the cost of the replacement electric vehicles to the districts.

Each new electric bus could cost up to $400,000.

The Tarrytowns bus was made possible by a New York State Research and Development Authority grant and a grant from former state Assembly member Thomas Abinati's office.

Free school lunch: Will NY make meals universal for students? Advocates say it's needed

"Funds should be made available for all planning and design, reworking, or adding space for charging and storing electric buses, requiring utilities to promptly ensure availability of electricity and hookups, remapping bus routes, training for maintenance and technical staff, ensuring roads and emergency staff are prepared for the transition, and purchasing zero-emission buses," Sanchez said.

The Senate Republicans' demand to roll back the all-electric bus timetable includes an alternative: the state could fully fund the goal.

The Empire Center For Public Policy estimates the cost shift to an all-electric school bus fleet between $8 billion and $15.25 billion. Meanwhile, 2025 budget projections already predict a state deficit.

Why the switch?

Diesel now fuels about 90% of the buses that transport more than 20 million U.S. kids to school, 2 million of them in New York.

Diesel fumes exacerbate asthma and exhaust is a known carcinogen.

Electric vehicles also tend to have lower maintenance and energy, or "fuel," costs.

Director of Transportation Elizaœl D’az shows the charging port of the new electric bus that the Tarrytowns school district got this year, at the bus depot in Sleepy Hollow Dec. 21, 2023.

"While it takes some planning and upfront costs are currently higher for electric buses, school districts should see lower maintenance and fuel (electric) costs going forward," said Russ Haven, general counsel for NYPIRG. "The air will be healthier for pupils, staff and communities; and electric buses can fortify the grid during peak electric demand periods."

More: Cost concerns temper buzz about electric school buses to combat greenhouse gases

Other costs could pile up

Then there’s the cost of new infrastructure, like charging stations.

Electric vehicle are heavier — a typical 72-passenger diesel school bus weighs 24,300 pounds and a 72-passenger electric bus weighs 36,000 pounds. That means more wear and tear on municipal and state roads, Weber said.

Electric vehicle ranges are also shorter. Sanchez said the district wasn't sure if the buses would last entire routes under the current system the district uses.

And electric vehicles are less efficient in cold weather like upstate New York experiences in winter, critics say.

A screen displaying the amount of batter power is seen inside the new electric bus that the Tarrytowns school district got this year, at the bus depot in Sleepy Hollow Dec. 21, 2023.

There are also other unknowns. Sanchez said it wasn't clear if there would be supply chain issues in getting electric buses to New York schools on the required timeline.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: New York mandates all electric school buses but costs questioned